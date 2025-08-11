Man injured after car veers off road in village near Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 11th Aug 2025, 15:10 BST
The police and fire services were called to a single vehicle collision in Great Horwood on Sunday afternoon
A man was treated for minor injuries after his car veered off the road in a village near Milton Keynes on Sunday August 10.

Thames Valley Police and two fire crews were called to Nash Road in Great Horwood at around 4pm yesterday after a reported single vehicle collision.

Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that a car veered off the road and crashed into hedgerow, with firefighters providing immediate emergency care to one adult male who had sustained minor injuries.

