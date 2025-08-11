Man injured after car veers off road in village near Milton Keynes
A man was treated for minor injuries after his car veered off the road in a village near Milton Keynes on Sunday August 10.
Thames Valley Police and two fire crews were called to Nash Road in Great Horwood at around 4pm yesterday after a reported single vehicle collision.
Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that a car veered off the road and crashed into hedgerow, with firefighters providing immediate emergency care to one adult male who had sustained minor injuries.