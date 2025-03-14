Man jailed for sexual assaults on sleeping child in Milton Keynes
Jason Keane, 52, of no fixed abode was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court after being found guilty of two counts of assault on a girl under 13 by penetration with a part of a body/a thing.
Keane subjected the victim, who has been praised by police for her bravery in coming forward about her ordeal, to abuse while she was sleeping during August and September 2020.
Keane has been given an eight year and six months special custodial sentence, and has been ordered to serve a minimum of five years behind bars.
This is before he can be considered for release, with the remainder of the sentence then being served on conditional license.
Keane has also been issued with a Restraining Order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Michele Weston, of Thames Valley Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “I am extremely pleased with the sentence Keane has received.
“I have nothing but admiration for the victim, a very brave girl, who found the courage to talk to the police about what happened to her.
“She truly is an inspiration, and I hope in time she will be able to put all this behind her.
“If you think you have been a victim of sexual abuse there is information on our support for victims of sexual assault on the Thames Valley Police website.”