Man released by firefighters after early hours crash at Milton Keynes roundabout
A man was released from a car by firefighters after a crash at a roundabout in Milton Keynes in the early hours of Saturday August 2.
The single vehicle road traffic collision took place at Shenley Roundabout at just after 2.15am, with the male adult released from the car by fire crews.
He was then passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.
Fire crews used small gear to release the man, before isolating the vehicle, with Thames Valley Police then taking over management of the incident.