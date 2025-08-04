Man released by firefighters after early hours crash at Milton Keynes roundabout

By Neil Shefferd
Published 4th Aug 2025, 09:54 BST
Firefighters released a man from a vehicle after a crash at Shenley Roundabout in the early hours of Saturday August 2placeholder image
Firefighters released a man from a vehicle after a crash at Shenley Roundabout in the early hours of Saturday August 2
A man was released from a car by firefighters after a crash at a roundabout in Milton Keynes in the early hours of Saturday August 2.

The single vehicle road traffic collision took place at Shenley Roundabout at just after 2.15am, with the male adult released from the car by fire crews.

He was then passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Fire crews used small gear to release the man, before isolating the vehicle, with Thames Valley Police then taking over management of the incident.

Related topics:Milton KeynesThames Valley PoliceSouth Central Ambulance Service
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice