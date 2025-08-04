Firefighters released a man from a vehicle after a crash at Shenley Roundabout in the early hours of Saturday August 2

A man was released from a car by firefighters after a crash at a roundabout in Milton Keynes in the early hours of Saturday August 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The single vehicle road traffic collision took place at Shenley Roundabout at just after 2.15am, with the male adult released from the car by fire crews.

He was then passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Fire crews used small gear to release the man, before isolating the vehicle, with Thames Valley Police then taking over management of the incident.