Massive model making show to be held in Milton Keynes

ModelKraft will take place on Sunday May 8 from 10am to 4pm.

More than100 modelling clubs and associations will be displayling their models, which will include planes, ships, military vehicles, racing cars, armour and sci fi figures.

Traders will be in attendance and they will be selling model kits, specialist paints and books.

A member's model

This will be the 20th time Milton Keynes Scale Model Club has run the highly successful show in Milton Keynes and the second time it has been held at the Marshall Arena.

Profits made will be donated to charity and this year Medical Detection Dogs and Willen Hospice will benefit.

Milton Keynes Scale Model Club is one of the country’s top scale plastic modelling clubs. Members meet at Ousebank House in Newport Pagnell on the fourth Thursday of every month. Meeting start at 7pm.

A spokesman for the club said: “We are pleased to see new faces, whether novice or experienced.

“One of the strengths of the club is the willingness of all the members to share their knowledge and experience with others. We aim to help others improve their models and encourage the newcomer or old hand. We can show you how to make it, paint it , finish it, weather it and display it.

"In short, you are sure to come away from every meeting of the Milton Keynes Scale Model Club having learnt something new.”