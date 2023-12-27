Milton Keynes' most pampered toddler gets birthday full of lavish surprises - including a Mercedes car

Nothing is too expensive for little Rebecca

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The most pampered toddler in Milton Keynes has celebrated her third birthday in true celebrity style.

Little Rebecca Kingsley has been lavished with costly gifts and treats since she was born and her mum jokes that she is the city’s most spoiled tot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When she was nine months old, she was chauffered to her first day of nursery in a white white beribboned Rolls Royce, while three months later her parents hired a horse drawn chariot to ferry her Cinderella-style to her first birthday party.

Rebecca had an amazing third birthday party

Guests were met with a red carpet and a photo wall and the young guests played party games for prizes including a brand new iPad.

When Rebecca reached two, her parents bought her a mini electric Mercedes Benz so she could drive herself around near their Tattenhoe home.

Dad Kingsley, a celebrity Afrobeat musician who performs under the name of Londonspec, made a deposit of £10,000 into the tot’s savings account, while her uncle, who is a doctor in America, sent her a gift of $2,500.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In April this year the couple welcomed another daughter into the world. Esther Kingsley Inyiri was born on Mother’s Day, weighing in at an impressive 5kg - 11lbs.

Three-year-old Rebecca and her friends enjoyed an after party in a limo

As a ‘push present’, dad Kingsley Inyiri George presented mum Vanessa with a brand new white Mercedes GLC and kitted the baby out with a wardrobe of designer clothes.

Vanessa vowed at the time: “Nothing is too expensive for our daughters. I think they will be some of the most spoilt babies in Milton Keynes.”

Just before Christmas this year it was Rebecca’s third birthday – and this time Kingsley and Vanessa really went to town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They hired the city’s 360 Play as a venue and booked a Hummer limo to transport the birthday girl there.

“It was epic and the kids and the parents were in shock for what they saw. Even the staff from 360 play venue were all out for the party,” said Vanessa.

Rebecca’s present was another white Mercedes, this time the latest kids electric Maybach Mercedes 2024 jeep version.

"She was growing out of her other one and she needed a bigger one so she can drive herself about,” said her mum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the birthday fun and games, an official after party was held in the massive limo parked outside for children and adults alike.

"There was a disco in the limo and the children had fruit juice while the adults had champagne. Everybody loved it,” said Vanessa. “All the adults were given a bottle of Freixenet Ice Rose champagne personalised with Rebecca’s name to take home with them.”

Meanwhile, the tot’s savings account continues to grow with a birthday gift of $5,000 dollars paid straight into her account from her uncle.

The family then went on to celebrate Christmas, which is also Kingsley’s birthday, with a huge family party complete with another barrage of gifts for the girls, at their home.