Milton Keynes' most lavish lifestyle tot presents her dad with opulent Father's Day gifts

At the age of two and a half, little Rebecca Kingsley has hit the headlines several times for her lavish lifestyle – and her Father’s Day celebration this weekend was no exception.

The pampered tot has been treated like a princess by her doting mum and dad ever since she was born.

When she was nine months old, mum Vanessa and dad Kingsley Inyiri George marked her first day at nursery by chauffeuring her there in a white beribboned Rolls Royce.

Rebecca presented her dad with a lavish hail of Father's Day gifts

On her first birthday the Tattenhoe couple hired a horse drawn chariot to ferry their daughter, Cinderella-style, to her party, where a red carpet and photo wall of her pictures awaited.

There was professional entertainment and games with lavish prizes – including a brand new iPad prize for the best dressed child.

When Rebecca reached two, her parents bought her a mini electric Mercedes Benz so she could drive herself around. drive herself to her nursery on the big day.

Kingsley, a celebrity Afrobeat musician who performs under the name of Londonspec, made a deposit of £10,000 into the tot’s Barclays future savings account, while her uncle, who is a doctor in America, sent her a gift of $2,500.

Rebecca Kingsley enjoys a lavish lifestyle

Yesterday (Sunday) the family pulled out no stops when it came to celebrating Fathers Day. Rebecca’s present to her dad was a costly white acoustic guitar, along with boxes of designer clothes.

Vanessa said: “Rebecca also got into her Mercedes Benz and followed me to the shops to get her Fathers Day card.

“When she got home, she called her dad out and surprised him as she parked her Benz outside.”

In April the couple welcomed another daughter into the world. Esther Kingsley Inyiri was born on Mother’s Day, weighing in at an impressive 5kg - 11lbs.

As a ‘push present’, dad Kingsley Inyiri George presented mum Vanessa with a brand new white Mercedes GLC and kitted the baby out with a wardrobe of designer clothes.