Milton Keynes road closures: 15 for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Milton Keynes's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm September 29 to 6am October 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Little Brickhill - exit slip road closure, entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion route due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Redmoor roundabout exit slip road - lane closures for signals scheme on behalf of Milton Keynes Council.

• A5, from 8pm October 13 to 6am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford Roundabout to Thorn Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closures, traffic signals and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm October 20 to 6am October 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound, Abbey Hill Roundabout to Old Stratford Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route due to construction - bridge/structure works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 20 to 5am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for litter clearance on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 20 to 5am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm October 21 to 6am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Stony Stratford to Abbey Hill - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 21 to 5am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 lane closure for litter clearance on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 21 to 5am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound, A4146 to A421 carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 23 to 5am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for litter clearance on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm October 23 to 5am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to Old Stratford Roundabout - lane closures and traffic signals for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 3 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Redmoor Roundabout to A5 / M1 Link Road - entry slip road closures, exit slip road closures, lane closure, traffic signals and diversion routes due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm November 3 to 5am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.