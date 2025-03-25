Milton Keynes road closures: 8 for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Milton Keynes motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network over the next two weeks.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm March 23 to 4am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, H10 Bletcham Way to Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout - lane closure for signs - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 4pm January 13 to midnight, April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm March 17 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 15 - lane closure for sweeping of carriageway on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm March 24 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 14 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closure due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm March 27 to 5am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, Newport Pagnell Services exit slip - road closure for resurfacing works on behalf of Welcome Break.

• A5, from 11pm March 27 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Standing Way bridge to Redmoor roundabout - lane closure for monitor works on behalf of Network Rail.

• A5, from 10pm April 7 to 5am April 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to 14 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.