Milton Keynes road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over half term

Milton Keynes's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network over half term this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 9pm May 25 to 4am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen to Bletcham Way interchange - Lane closure for bridge inspection on behalf of Network Rail.

• A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 11.59pm April 1 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill to Little Brickhill - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A45, from 8pm May 27 to 5am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 southbound, Great Doddington to Earls Barton, Lane closures due to barrier repairs.

• M1, from 10pm May 27 to 5am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm May 28 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Portway roundabout exit slip roads - lane closure for duct works on behalf of Electric Network Company.

• M1, from 10pm May 29 to 5am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A421, from 10pm May 30 to 5am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8.30pm June 3 to 5am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Kelly's Kitchen roundabout to Brickhill - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Caldecotte Interchange to Old Stratford Roundabout - entry slip road closures, exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.