Milton Keynes road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Milton Keynes's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 11.59pm April 1 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill to Little Brickhill - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm June 7 to 5am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 exit slip - lane closure for developer works on behalf of GTM/Lain O'Rourke.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm July 3 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 4 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to 14 - lane closure for sweeping of carriageway on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 8 to 5am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm July 12 to 6am July 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn roundabout to Kelly's Kitchen roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm July 14 to 5am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - entry/exit slip road closures and lane closures for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.