Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist was knocked off his bike at the A421 Kingston Roundabout

A motorcyclist remains in hospital after being knocked off his bike at a roundabout near Milton Keynes on Thursday June 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the incident happened at the Kingston Roundabout on the A421 in Wavendon at around 6pm.

A man in his forties, was riding a black and red motorcycle and sustained a broken ankle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are investigating the incident and currently believe the motorcyclist was knocked off his bike by a vehicle.

Investigating officer PC Richard Minney said: “I am looking to locate possible witnesses and anybody who may have dash-cam of this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I am seeking to establish if there was a collision or another cause for the motorcyclist to fall from his bike.

“At this time, the circumstances are unknown, and so anybody who has any information should contact us.

“You can get in touch either online via our website or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43250304652.”