BBC TV political discussion programme Question Time was broadcast from Milton Keynes last night, and featured plenty of lively debate about the big talking points.

The panellists on last night’s show were Nadim Zahawi of the Conservative Party, a former Chancellor, Nick Thomas-Symonds of the Labour Party, the current Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office, Carla Denyer, the co-leader of the Green Party and Zia Yusuf, the chairman of the Reform UK Party.

The episode was broadcast from the Stantonbury Theatre, the city’s first purpose-built theatre, which turns 50 years old this year.

It took place in what the theatre called its revived ‘Pit Lid’ building.

The panel for last night's edition of BBC political discussion programme Question Time, which came from Milton Keynes

Among the topics discussed were whether the UK should be sending arms exports to Israel, the issue of gifts and donations received by the Prime Minister and whether the ‘honeymoon period’ for the Labour Party was over.

This was followed by discussion about what the Government was doing to tackle small boat crossings in the English Channel, as well as a question from an audience member whose son was killed in an alleged drink driving incident two years ago, about why he had such a long wait for justice.

During the discussion about whether the UK should be sending weapons to Israel, one audience member spoke out about how she was “sick of seeing images of innocent people being bombed to death.”

“I'm getting a bit fed up with and sick to death of hearing of Israel's right to defend itself,” she said.

The audience for last night's edition of BBC TV show Question Time, which came from Stantonbury Theatre in Milton Keynes

“What Israel is doing is barbaric, it is not defending itself.

“The people I talk to are sickened of seeing these images of innocent people being bombed to death and the way they are living is absolutely appalling.”

During a discussion on small boat crossings Thomas-Symonds and Zahawi discussed their respective parties records on immigration.

Thomas-Symonds claimed there was “asylum chaos” under the last Government, with Zahawi countering that “safer legal routes” were required, before moderator Fiona Bruce pointed out that the Conservative Party had not introduced them for all countries during their time in office.

The full episode is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer now.