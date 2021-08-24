Search to find heroes who saved boy, 7, from drowning in Milton Keynes lake

A mum has put out a desperate appeal to find two young men who saved her son's life after he fell into the water at Caldecotte Lake on Monday afternoon.

Mrs Natasha Molnar Creek was at the lake at around 5.30pm with her seven-year-old son Frankie and two dogs.

She said they visited the lake after dropping her daughter off at gymnastics and were at the water sports area close to the floating jetties.

Little Frankie who was playing on apparatus near Caldecotte Lake

Natasha, who lives in Leighton Buzzard, said it all happened so quickly: "We had walked round the lake and got to the water sports area between 5-5.30pm. I was with the dogs and was facing away from the jetty where Frankie was playing.

"I did not hear or see him fall into the water as the dogs were making so much noise. But then I turned round and two lads who were sitting nearby must have heard the splash and ran to drag him out of the water.

"All I saw was the lads holding him up and he was dripping wet. I thought, Oh my God! I was just so relieved, Frankie can't swim, it's every mum's worst nightmare.

"If the two lads had not been there Frankie would have drowned. They saved his life as I don't think I'd have got there in time and he may have slipped under the water and under the jetty so I wouldn't have seen him.

Frankie on the jetty at Caldecotte Lake shortly before he fell into the water and nearly drowned

"I was extremely shaken up at the time, as were the two lads. I asked them their names, but didn't ask for any contact details.

"They were both dark haired, in their late teens or early 20s and said their names were Khofu and Jay.

"Please help me find these two lads.

"My husband and I would like to properly thank them - we still have our son because of their quick actions."

Natasha took this photo of her son on the jetty with the two lads on the adjacent jetty

Natasha said Frankie appears to have recovered from his ordeal though it had played on his mind last night.

She said: "He was very calm but shocked when it happened. He's absolutely fine now but he reacts differently due to his autism and has blamed the jettys. He had just been sitting there and doesn't know why he got up and walked backwards which is how he must have fallen in.

"It was so surreal, I just can't believe it happened. Ironically we have been trying to get Frankie swimming lessons but couldn't get him in anywhere.

"I was too shocked and anxious because Frankie was dripping wet to ask the lads much about it. But we are just grateful and just want to meet them and say thank you.

"They saved Frankie's life."