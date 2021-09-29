Serco advertises for bin lorry drivers on £29,000 a year in Milton Keynes
Applicants must have a valid Cat C driving licence
Refuse collection contractors Serco are trying to woo more lorry drivers with a salary of £29.375 a year.
The job, which comes with pension and benefits, would involve set shifts and there would be no evening work, say Serco bosses.
The company, like many others nationwide, is struggling to recruit enough people with Cat C driving licences.
Cat C allows drivers to drive vehicles over 3.5 tonnes, but must not exceed 32 tonnes.
