Six overnight closures have been announced on the A5 as part of National Highways latest roadworks update.

The first of these is an ongoing long-running closure in both directions from the Watling Street Roundabout to the A4146 junction, expected to last until June 10. The closure runs nightly from 8pm to 6am with carriageway and lane closures, plus two-way traffic signals and diversion routes, due to construction improvements and upgrades on behalf of National Highways. The second ongoing long-running closure is from midnight to 6am, with lane closures in place southbound at Little Brickhill through until August 31 for carriageway reconstruction and renewal works. Another closure is due to begin on April 7, and will run nightly from 10pm to 5am, through until April 19, between junctions 14 and 15, for carriageway reconstruction and renewal works. A further overnight closure on the A5 is from 8pm on April 12 to 5am the next day, in both directions between Little Brickhill and Bletcham Way. Carriageway and lane closures will be in place for horticultural cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways. Lane closures will also take place overnight on two consecutive nights on different stretches of the A5 northbound, for litter clearance works on behalf of Milton Keynes City Council.