Six sets of overnight roadworks have been announced on the A5 in Milton Keynes with one expected to cause a half-hour delay for drivers.

Half-hour delays are expected between 8pm and 6am from July 14 to 19 in both directions on the A5 between the Bletcham Way Roundabout and the Monks Way Roundabout.

Entry and exit slip road closures plus diversion routes will be in place for inspection and survey works on behalf of National Highways.

Works are taking place northbound between 9pm on July 15 and 5am the following morning, with a lane closure in place between the Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout and Caldecotte for horticultural works on behalf of National Highways.

More works are taking place on the A5 between 9pm on July 16 and 5am the following morning, with a lane closure in place southbound between the A4146 exit slip and the Caldecotte Roundabout for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

Two sets of works are scheduled between 8pm on July 28 and 6am the following morning, with the first southbound between Old Stratford and Abbey Hill Roundabout.

A carriageway closure and diversion route will be in place for carriageway reconstruction and renewal on behalf of National Highways.

Then at the same time a carriageway closure will be in place northbound at Bletcham Way for carriageway reconstruction and renewal on behalf of National Highways.

There is also a long-running closure on the A5, scheduled to last until August 31, and expected to cause delays of around 10 minutes, nightly from midnight until 6am.

Lane closures will be in place for carriageway reconstruction and renewal on the A5 southbound at Little Brickhill, on behalf of National Highways.

Two closures have also been announced on the M1, with the first of these ongoing overnight from 10pm to 5am nightly through until September 1.

Delays of around half an hour are expected southbound at the junction 14 exit slip road, with a lane closure in place to allow developer works to take place on behalf of GTM and Lain O’Rourke.

Delays of under ten minutes are also expected on the M1 during overnight works from 10pm to 5am nightly between July 14 and 23.

Entry and exit slip road and lane closures will be in place northbound between junctions 14 and 15 for drainage works on behalf of National Highways.

