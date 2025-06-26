Two women received treatment from the emergency services after a car collided with a bollard in Bletchley yesterday

Treatment was given to two women by the emergency services after a car collided with a bollard in Bletchley on Wednesday June 25.

The collision took place on Watling Street at around 4.45pm with firefighters providing immediate emergency care to one of the women.

A second received care from South Central Ambulance Service.

Bucks Fire and Rescue reported that crews used an absorbent mat and small gear and made the car safe.

Both women were then passed into the care of the ambulance service for further attention, with Thames Valley Police also attending the scene.

Meanwhile, Thames Valley Fire Control Service received multiple calls to a moped fire affecting lighting in Kingston on June 25.

Firefighters attended the incident at the Brinklow Roundabout underpass at 11pm and used one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the moped, which was 100 per cent damaged by the blaze.

Thames Valley Police and Milton Keynes City Council were both notified.

