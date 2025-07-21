Milton Keynes motorists are hoping that 13 will not prove unlucky, after National Highways announced its latest works on roads across the city this week.

Eight sets of overnight roadworks have been announced on the A5 in Milton Keynes although none are expected to cause more than slight delays, which are classed as under 10 minutes.

The first of these is a long-running closure, scheduled to last until August 31, nightly from midnight until 6am.

Lane closures will be in place for carriageway reconstruction and renewal on the A5 southbound at Little Brickhill.

The others are much shorter beginning at 8pm on July 21 through until 6am the following day, when lane closures will be in place in both directions between Old Stratford Roundabout and Little Brickhill for horticultural cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

From July 24 to 26 there will be lane closures from 9pm to 5am southbound between Abbey Hill and the junction with Portway for horticultural works.

Two sets of works are scheduled on the A5 overnight from July 25 to 26 with the first northbound between 8pm and 5am between the Kelly’s Kitchen Roundabout and Bletcham Way, when a carriageway closure will be in place for drainage works.

A carriageway closure will also be in place overnight on the same dates northbound at Abbey Hill between 9[m and 5am for electrical works.

Two sets of works are scheduled on the A5 between 8pm on July 28 and 6am the following morning, with the first southbound between Old Stratford and Abbey Hill Roundabout.

A carriageway closure and diversion route will be in place for carriageway reconstruction and renewal on behalf of National Highways.

Then at the same time a carriageway closure will be in place northbound at Bletcham Way for carriageway reconstruction and renewal on behalf of National Highways.

Finally on the A5 layby closures will be in place in both directions between 5am on August 2 and 11.30pm on August 3 in both directions between the Redmoor and Portway roundabouts because of the Reggae Land music festival.

Four closures have been announced for the M1, with the first of these ongoing overnight from 10pm to 5am nightly through until September 1.

Delays of up to half an hour are expected southbound at the junction 14 exit slip road, with a lane closure in place to allow developer works to take place on behalf of GTM and Lain O’Rourke.

Delays of under ten minutes are also expected on the M1 during overnight works from 10pm to 5am nightly through to July 23.

Entry and exit slip road and lane closures will be in place northbound between junctions 14 and 15 for drainage works on behalf of National Highways.

Slight delays are also expected on the M1 when overnight works take place from 10pm on July 25 to 5am the following morning southbound between junctions 14 and 15, when entry and exit slip lane closures will be in force for drainage works.

Finally, an overnight closure will be in place on the A421 between 10pm on August 4 and 5am the following morning, northbound between junctions 14 and 15, with a carriageway closure in force for communications works on behalf of National Highways.

