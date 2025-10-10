World Mental Health Day 2025: Council highlights crisis support in Milton Keynes with one in four suffering

The city council is marking World Mental Health Day by highlighting support available in Milton Keynes as one in four people suffer from a mental health issue.

Milton Keynes City Council is marking World Mental Health Day on October 10, by encouraging residents to talk about their mental health and raising awareness for local support available.

One in four adults in England will experience a mental health problem each year, according to the mental health charity Mind. Yet many people will avoid or delay getting support.

The mental health and wellbeing page on the city council website contains useful advice on what to do if you’re concerned about your mental health and who you should contact. It also shares campaigns and resources that promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

Councillor Donna Fuller, Cabinet Member for Adult Services, Health and Communities said: “World Mental Health Day is an opportunity for us to come together to talk about mental health – something that affects every one of us.

“It can be challenging to know what to do if you are worried about someone but it’s important to show them that there’s no shame or stigma in talking about how they feel.”

Men are statistically less likely to seek treatment or receive a diagnosis for a mental health condition. The Heads Up website is funded by the city council and provides guidance and resources around men’s mental health. Today, the website has been relaunched with updated content including an online wellbeing check-up which links to NHS talking therapies, practical self-help tools and clear signposting to further support.

How to get help in a crisis:

A dedicated ‘Crisis Café team’ are there to support people across Milton Keynes, Bedford and Luton. This free service is available 365 days of the year. To speak to a member of the team, call 01525 722 225 between 5.00pm to 11.00pm. For further information visit the Mind BLMK crisis support page.

If you are experiencing significant emotional or mental distress, call NHS 111 and select the mental health option. However, if someone’s life is at risk, call 999 or go to A&E.

Councillor Donna said: “As a council, we want to make sure that residents know how to access the right support, whether that be for themselves or a loved one.

“In Milton Keynes, there’s a fantastic local network of partners across the health and voluntary sector and together, we can ensure that people receive the help they need, at the earliest stage.”