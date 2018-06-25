PICTURE GALLERY: Oarsome time at Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival

Companies, clubs and organisations from across the region took part in the eagerly anticipated Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival at the weekend.

The Festival took place at Willen Lake on Saturday and attracted 60 companies with a mixture of new and returning crews and all with the same aim in mind - to enjoy a fabulous day out with colleagues and friends and make a difference in their community.

To take part in the dragon boat racing and help raise money for MacIntyre, no previous experience was needed, just plenty of team spirit and enthusiasm!

The dragon boats, qualified helms and all racing equipment was provided and each crew was guaranteed a minimum of three races.

There was a variety of bankside entertainment to enjoy such as funfair rides, children’s activities and food stalls.

As well as raising vital funds to support MacIntyre’s work with more than 1,200 children, young people and adults who have a learning disability or autism, the Dragon Boat Festival provided the charity with an opportunity to raise its profile within the corporate sector and wider community.

The top fundraisers for MacIntyre won the Charity trophy plus a special prize meal, sponsored by Merinvest, at highly rated Melis Restaurant in Central Milton Keynes.

For more information visit www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/miltonkeynes or www.macintyrecharity.org

