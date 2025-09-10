A5 lay-by to be closed off for six months for works near Milton Keynes Central Railway Station

Drivers using the A5 through Milton Keynes are being warned of long-term changes as National Highways prepares to close a southbound lay-by for safety reasons.

The closure, which comes into effect from Saturday 27 September 2025, will last for around six months while platform works take place. The platform works relate to the process of creating a durable, stable surface that acts as a work platform for heavy machinery like piling rigs or cranes rather than train platforms at nearby MK Central Railway Station.

National Highways has confirmed that the measure is necessary to ensure both motorists and construction teams remain safe while the major project is carried out.

MK Central Railway Station. Photo: National World Jane Russell

The lay-by affected sits on the southbound carriageway of the A5, approximately 478 metres south of the A509 Portway junction. From the end of September it will be closed 24 hours a day until the works are complete.

Although the closure will impact drivers who regularly use the area for breaks, the restriction will not apply to emergency service vehicles, traffic officers, winter maintenance or authorised works vehicles, which will still have access if needed.

The closure will be clearly signposted and National Highways says the safety-first measure is unavoidable given the scale of the works nearby.

The Order comes into force on 22 September 2025 and will remain in place either until the completion of the station-related project or for a maximum of 18 months – whichever comes first.

The works form part of wider improvements around Milton Keynes Central, although details of the project have not yet been released publicly in full. The A5 lay-by closure is one of several temporary measures expected to keep the project on track while ensuring motorists and contractors remain safe.

Residents and road users can raise queries about the closure directly. General enquiries should be made in writing to Amanda Allen at Chevron TM, Knight House, Arkwright Way, Scunthorpe DN16 1AD, by email, or by calling 01652 656291.

National Highways is urging drivers to plan ahead, allow extra time, and make use of other facilities where necessary during the closure.

