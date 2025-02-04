Council blasted over major road that's been closed for 500 days in Milton Keynes

The city council has come under fire over a busy road that has remained closed for 500 days – and there’s still no sign of it reopening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local Lib Dem councillors are demanding urgent answers from the Labour administration about the continued closure of the A509, which has now been shut for for well over a year.

In August 2023, Milton Keynes City Council announced that part of the A509 between Newport Pagnell and Junction 14 of the M1 would be closed from Monday 25 September 2023 and would re-open on Friday 27 September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, 100 days late on the re-opening, and with no clear timeline as to when the road will be in use, local Lib Dem councillors are demanding urgent answers.

The A509 has been closed siunce Seoptember 2023 in Milton Keynes

The closure is causing significant disruption to residents and local businesses who rely on the major road which leads to Newport Pagnell.

At the most recent Full Council meeting, Councillor Andy Carr, who represents Newport Pagnell South, asked the Cabinet Member for Public Realm, whether the released timetable regarding the re-opening of the A509 would be maintained.

It was revealed that, although the re-opening of the road is taking longer than initially planned, no set timetable was confirmed. Further it transpires that the City Council has not applied any financial penalties from the contractors’ working on the MK East development site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Carr, said: “The ongoing closure continues to cause a real headache amongst residents and local businesses, and understandably so. I’m disappointed that the Labour administration have failed to provide any clear answers as to when the road will re-open. This is a major inconvenience for local people, and that’s why we’re pushing for answers.”

Leader of MK Lib Dems and fellow ward Councillor Jane Carr, added: “The A509 is a vital transport link, not only for residents in Newport Pagnell but also for those travelling through the city onto neighbouring towns. People are tired of this, and they deserve better than continued delays and uncertainty. That’s why as the main opposition, Lib Dem councillors will continue to hold the Labour-led City Council to account ensuring the concerns of local people and businesses are heard.”