Terrifying first moped gang attack in Milton Keynes leave man in 20s hospitalised

Milton Keynes has seen its first terrifying moped gang attack – and the victim was stabbed in the chest.

The man, who is in his 20s, is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Police

He was walking in Neath Hill on Friday evening when the ruthless London-style gang struck.

A red moped with three passengers, all masked by black scarves or balaclavas, drove at speed towards him as he walked across a redway, say police.

The rear passenger climbed off the moped and demanded the victim empty his pockets.

He refused and pushed the offender – only to be stabbed in the chest.

The incident took place in Neath Hill MK

The victim managed to escape but later collapsed and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

The driver of the scooter was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, while the first passenger was wearing a dark grey hooded top. The rear passenger is a white man, around 5ft 8ins tall of medium build. He was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up.

Police believe the attack was an isolated incident but have warned people never to risk their personal safety if they are targeted.

Detective Constable Scott Dempsey said: “This is a very serious incident.It started as an attempted robbery and left a man in a very serious condition in hospital.”

He warned people never to risk their personal safety if they are threatened with violence.

“Property can be replaced – you can’t,” he said,

Police are urging anybody who knows anything about the moped gang to call 101 quoting reference number 43180238247.

London is the hotbed of moped gang crime, with 16,000 attacks over the past year. Nationally the crime has risen by 1,000 per cent in the past three years

READ MORE:

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 15 most expensive houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 12 cheapest houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The 20 worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Milton Keynes

IN PICTURES: 47 pubs in Milton Keynes you went to over the years that aren’t there anymore

REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in Milton Keynes for 2018 as rated by you

REVEALED: The best primary schools rated OUTSTANDING by Ofsted across Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The Milton Keynes primary schools that REQUIRE IMPROVEMENT according to Ofsted