Milton Keynes road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

Several roads will be closed this week in Milton Keynes

• A5, from 11.59pm April 1 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill to Little Brickhill - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm April 22 to 6am May 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout to Old Stratford Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 9pm April 22 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, A422 to Stoney Stratford - lane closure for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm April 22 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 - lane closures due to communications works on behalf of National Highways.

• A45, from 10pm April 24 to 5am April 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage works on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 8pm April 28 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Abbey Hill to Redmoor Roundabout - lane closures for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.