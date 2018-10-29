110 new jobs to be created as Milton Keynes gets brand new hi-tech McDonalds

A brand new McDonald’s restaurant is coming to Wolverton, Milton Keynes, after investment from local franchisee Ken Tomkins and is due to open its doors to the public next month.

The newly opened restaurant will also boast all of McDonald’s latest hi-tech innovations with digital features including self-order kiosks, table service and the ‘click and collect’ service via the app.

The new McDonalds will boast all of the hi-tech digital kit seen across the chain

The new restaurant will open on November 28 and will create 110 jobs for the local community.

McDonald’s franchisee Ken Tomkins started his career with McDonald’s 33 years ago.

With the opening of the Wolverton restaurant, he now owns and operates six restaurants in the local area.

He said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing a brand-new restaurant to Wolverton. It’s fantastic to be able to offer more jobs within the local area with great training opportunities for everyone. I’m proud to employ a great a range of people, from students, to graduates, to those looking after a family or interested in a change of career, my business employs people with a variety of demands on their time and with differing family or study commitments.

“What’s more, the new digital kiosks and table service have been designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible and we hope to see a fantastic response to these features. We are very excited to open our doors to customers and we look forward to seeing customers and staff embracing the new features in this busy part of the city”.

There are currently a number of exciting career opportunities available at the Wolverton McDonald’s, to find out how you can become part of the team visit the website.

