Another first as Milton Keynes hosts UK’s biggest trial of driverless cars

The UK’s largest trial of driverless cars has taken place in Milton Keynes.

For three days the Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAV) were used in real-life demonstrations and tested by passengers.

The driverless cars in MK

The pods, which are part of a £20 million project, are designed to cut traffic and reduce journey times. They can even sense potential dangers and stop at red traffic lights.

They are the subject of a UK Autodrive three-year trial, which has seen collaboration between three global car manufacturers with the aim of making roads safer, the air cleaner and commutes more efficient.

Milton Keynes Council is supporting the project.

