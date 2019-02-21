Disappearance of Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher - everything we know so far

Thursday marked six days since missing girl Leah Croucher set off quietly to go to work as normal before seemingly vanishing without trace.

Fears are growing by the minute as police searches and desperate appeals for information have drawn a blank.

Leah Croucher missing: Everything we know so far

The 19-year-old's frantic family have issued a plea for her to get in touch, telling her how much they love her.

But there has been nothing but silence - no activity on her phone and no money drawn from bank accounts.

The Citizen is urging everyonet, particularly people in the Furzton, Emerson Valley and Knowlhill areas, to rack their brains, study Leah's photograph, and try to remember if they have seen anything suspicious.

Here is what we know about Leah so far:

Leah

What type of person is Leah?

All accounts say Leah is a kind, caring and sensible girl. She does not drive and walks the two miles to work every day from her home in Quantock Crescent, Emerson Valley to her workplace in Knowlhill. A reliable worker, she would never not turn up without letting her employers know, say friends. Leah is white, of a slim build with below shoulder length brown hair. She sometimes wears glasses. She was last seen dressed in a black coat, skinny black jeans, black Converse high top shoes and carrying a small black rucksack.

When was she last seen?

Leah was last seen by her family at 10pm last Thursday, February 14, which was Valentine's Day. However, since the investigation began, a confirmed sighting of Leah was reported in Buzzacott Lane in Furzton, just after 8.15am the following day, Friday February 15. On this occasion, she was walking in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way. This means it is likely Leah got up for work at the usual time and was walking her usual route.

Leah on CCTV

What could have happened?

Family and friends are baffled - and worried sick. It is totally out of character for Leah to disappear like this, they say. Police have used every available resource, including dogs, helicopters and even drones, to search every inch of the route that Leah would have taken, as well as surrounding areas. They have sent divers in to search Furzton Lake and have officers making exhaustive door to door enquiries on nearby estates. They have examined footage from numerous CCTv cameras and posters have been put up asking for information. But there are still no clues as to what has happened to Leah.

Could Leah have been abducted?

The Citizen asked the officer in charge of the search, Chief inspector Neil Kentish, if this was a a line of enquiry. He said: "We are keeping an open mind and not ruling anything out at this stage." But if this was the case, why did nobody see her? Police, once again, are urgently appealing for witnesses who saw anything, no matter how trivial, involving a young woman matching Leah's description after 8.15am on Friday.

More CCTV footage of Leah

What if Leah is out there and scared to come home because she feels she may be in trouble?

Leah, if you are reading this, you are NOT in trouble. Your family has issued the following message: ": “Leah... please come home or contact us. You are not in any trouble and everyone is worried about you. We just want to know that you are safe and well. We all miss and love you so much." Police say if Leah does not want to come home for any reason then she should call into a police station or call police.

What should witnesses or anybody with information do?

Police are urging people to call 101 quoting investigation number 43190049929, visit the Thames Valley Police website, or call 101 or visit a police station. They want to hear anything - even "gossip" on social media or elsewhere that could give them vital clues. If you know something but do not want police to discover who you are, then call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Calls are free and you will remain totally anonymous.

Further reading on missing Leah Croucher:

Have you seen missing teenager from Milton Keynes?

Police poster of missing Leah

New CCTV image of missing teenager from Milton Keynes

Police divers search lake for clues about missing Milton Keynes girl