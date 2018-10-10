Famous Jaipur restaurant in Milton Keynes closes suddenly - will be replaced by late night cocktail venue

Milton Keynes’ most prominent Indian restaurant - the Jaipur at CMK - has closed down suddenly.

It is understood the distinctive and huge building is now to become a late-night cocktail bar and restaurant.

Owner Abdul Ahad, who dubbed the Jaipur his own mini Taj Mahal when it was built almost 20 years ago, is believed to be renting the premises to a successful Milton Keynes business owner.

The businessman intends to open it up as a restaurant and cocktail bar before Christmas.

Mr Ahad, a high profile member of the UK’s Bangladeshi community, re-purchased the Jaipur in 2015 after the company went into liquidation owing substantial debts.

He formed a new company to buy back the restaurant for more than £1m and re-open it.

The building housed the Jaipur Indian restaurant on the ground floor and The Orchid Lounge Thai restaurant upstairs.

