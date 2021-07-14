Fraser completes move to Ipswich Town

Scott Fraser in action against Ipswich last season

MK Dons have agreed terms to sell Scott Fraser to Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old made 50 appearances for the club last season after signing in September on a free transfer following his release from Burton Albion. Fraser would finish as the club's second top scorer with 14 goals.

Last night, Russell Martin confirmed Fraser was left out of the first pre-season friendly of the campaign at King's Lynn Town because of interest in his services, rejecting an initial bid but both clubs remained at the negotiation table.

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “Scott was a player who did brilliantly for us after joining the club on a free transfer last summer

"Given how well he did, and that he was entering the final year of his contract, we anticipated lots of interest in him this window and eventually we have got to a point with Ipswich Town where a deal has been agreed that is right for MK Dons.

"This is another example of us trading successfully in a challenging transfer market and with six weeks left of the window, we remain fully focused on bringing the right calibre and character of player that can improve us for the season."

Speaking to the Ipswich Town website, Fraser said: “I have seen the players the club have signed recently and it’s a massive club that clearly wants to go places so I’m delighted to be part of it.