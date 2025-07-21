Charity to host Footsteps to Freedom Cup to mark special anniversary

The event will mark the 50th anniversary of the charity

Walking footballers in Milton Keynes will compete for the Footsteps to Freedom Cup in September to mark 50 years of a local charity.

MK Act, the leading domestic abuse charity in Milton Keynes, will host the tournament at Sport Central on Thursday September 25 to mark their 50th anniversary, in association with Milton Keynes College and Sport Central, who are generously supporting this special celebration.

The Footsteps to Freedom Cup is more than just a tournament - it’s a powerful tribute to the thousands of survivors MK Act has supported on their journey to safety, recovery, and independence.

The event promises a day of community, friendly competition, and fundraising, with all proceeds supporting MK Act’s life-saving services and the development of a new purpose-built refuge in the city.

Sue Burke, CEO of MK Act said “We are do looking forward to seeing the community coming together on the pitch-laughing, playing, and raising much needed money for MK Act. This tournament reminds us that doing good doesn’t have to be serious all the time.

“It’s about community, connection, and making a difference together to those who experience domestic abuse and what a way to celebrate our 50th year.”

Entries to the competition cost £200 for a squad of six players. Join here

The tournament is still seeking a title sponsor for the event and auction prizes and invites local businesses to step forward and help raise vital funds while gaining visibility and demonstrating their commitment to social impact. Interested sponsors can contact Lolly Marlborough at [email protected] for more information.