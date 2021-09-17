Huge funding boost for Milton Keynes grassroots club

Football

As grassroots football clubs all over the UK continue their post-pandemic recovery, Stony Stratford Town FC has received a major boost from pizza delivery brand Papa John’s with a £25,000 donation made to the club as part of its ‘Get on the Pitch’ campaign.

From goalposts that need replacing to clubhouses that need a lick of paint, local football clubs all over the UK had the chance to apply for access to a £100k fund, distributed by a Papa John’s committee to give grassroots clubs a much-needed boost.

The Milton Keynes based club blew the committee away with their entry video, so Papa John’s ambassador and TV personality Jimmy Bullard paid them all a visit to share the good news in person.

In a hilarious piece of video content, Jimmy left the heavy lifting to the professionals, visiting the club committee in the clubhouse to discuss how the money would be used within the club.

Speaking on the big win Damon Brown, Chairman of Stony Stratford Town FC said: “We can’t believe it! We were absolutely gobsmacked when we discovered that we’d won, it really was unexpected.

“The money will go a long way to making clubhouse repairs, allowing us to fix the roof, the floors, the ceiling, everything! Thank you to Papa John’s for this unbelievable gesture that will help to improve our beloved local football club.”

Giles Codd, Marketing Director at Papa John’s said: “We were absolutely blown away by all the entries received for our grassroots community fund, it just goes to show the commitment and drive that exists for the game all over the UK.”