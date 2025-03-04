A look ahead to MK Dons' clash against Accrington Stanley

Wham Stadium | Getty Images

Previewing MK Dons’ clash with Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium, kicking off at 7.45pm

Another new era is on the horizon for MK Dons as Ben Gladwin takes charge of his first game, taking on Accrington Stanley this evening.

The 32-year-old replaces Scott Lindsey in the dugout following his sacking on Sunday, with the club 17th in League Two after winning just twice in the last 16 games.

The Wham Stadium is no stranger to new dawns for MK Dons - the same fixture last season was Mike Williamson’s first game in charge of the team, having replaced Graham Alexander at the helm. Shaun Whalley’s first-half goal was the difference that day in a 1-0 home win.

In 14 meetings between the teams down the years, Dons have claimed victory in nine of them, with Stanley winning three, and two draws. Dons’ record up in Lancashire has them winning three of seven games, losing three and drawing one.

Jon Doolan’s side head into the game sat six points and four points behind Dons in 21st place in League Two. Like Dons too, they are having a rough time of it recently, winning just once in their last eight games. Last Saturday, they were beaten 2-1 by Harrogate, but claimed all three points against Tranmere Rovers this time last week in a narrow 1-0 win at Prenton Park.

Form at home is dismal for Stanley though, winning just three times at the Wham all season, picking up only 16 points from a possible 45. Dons though have been poor away from home recently too, picking up just four points from 21 on the road since the turn of the year.

Dons will be without suspended Callum Hendry following his stoppage time red card against Colchester on Saturday, but are likely to see Jay Williams return to the fold after he served his two-match ban.

Referee Gareth Rhodes will take charge of the game, his 20th game of the season. Predominantly a National League official, he has booked 78 players this season and shown only one red card, awarding three penalties - good news for Dons who have given away three spot kicks in their last five games. It is his first game in charge of either side.

Paul Stonier and Jake Topp will run the lines with Fourth Official Emmanuel Edet.

Bookmakers bet365.com have Dons at 9/5 to win the game, with Accrington at 29/20 and 9/4 the draw.