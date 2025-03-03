New boss Gladwin is ready to make the step up with MK Dons

Ben Gladwin | Jane Russell

Stepping into the breach, Ben Gladwin will lead MK Dons until a replacement head coach is found

Interim head coach Ben Gladwin believes he is more prepared for the role this time as he takes over the reins at MK Dons.

Following Scott Lindsey’s sacking on Sunday, the 32-year-old has, for the second time, been put in place of the spot vacated by the ex-Crawley boss, having done the same for the Reds when Lindsey made the move to Milton Keynes last September.

Gladwin, very much at the start of his coaching journey having only hung up his playing boots in the summer, has long had eyes on a long-term career as a head coach. Having suffered long-term knee issues since his time at Blackburn Rovers, Gladwin has worked behind-the-scenes to get his coaching badges, gaining experience under Lindsey both in Sussex and Buckinghamshire.

Now stepping into the breach again, Gladwin admitted it is a bit sooner than he had anticipated, but is eager to experience as much as he can in the role.

“Eventually it is something I want to do, for sure,” he said. “It's been a bit of a whirlwind, for the second time in seven months I've ended up doing it. I hope I'm a bit more prepared for it this time. Football changes so quickly.

“It's sad Scott and Carl (Laraman) lost their jobs - the manager gave me the opportunity to do this job so I'm forever grateful, but I have to help this football club now.

“I'm not in a rush but the experience has been a crash course. You get your eyes opened very quickly. But I really enjoy the idea of it, I really enjoyed my previous experience of it, and I've really liked the first session. I've got to take it all in my stride as much as I can.”

Dons fans barely got to see Gladwin during his playing days at Stadium MK. Despite spending 18 months at the club, Gladwin only made nine appearances in the first six-months before Covid forced the season into adjournment, while the following season, where he made 29 more outing, was predominantly played behind closed doors.

Gladwin admitted his ongoing knee issues were ever-worsening and as much as he wanted to stay at the club in 2021, he felt he was not able to provide what then manager Russell Martin was expecting. Holding the clubs fondly ever since though, Gladwin said he hopes he can start to recreate the atmosphere and environment which saw the club really find its feet during his time at MK1.

“I loved my time here, but unfortunately my knee really started to fail me,” he continued. “If I could've held on a bit longer, I probably would've stayed at the club. Russ had really started to build something here, but it just got away from me in terms of what I was able to give.

“My time here was great, the fans were great and everyone in the building has been brilliant. If we can start to recreate a bit of that feeling for the boys, I'll be really happy.”