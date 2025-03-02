Everyone is still pulling in the right direction, skipper Gilbey insists

Alex Gilbey | Jane Russell

The MK Dons captain reacted after the defeat to his former club Colchester United

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipper Alex Gilbey said the dressing room remains firmly behind the cause despite MK Dons torrid run.

While some quarters of the fanbase have asked whether Scott Lindsey still has the full backing of his squad, based on their spell of two wins in 16 matches, last season’s Player of the Year insists everyone is still pulling in the same direction in a bid to turn their form around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're all still in it,” he said. “We're a close-knit dressing room, everyone still believes. We've got to keep believing in it. People know they're not up to their usual levels, but that's part and parcel of football, no-one is 10/10 every week. As hard as it is to listen to, we've got to keep believing and ride this wave.

“There's been times when we've questioned some lads' work ethic, or how badly they want it, when they get beaten in challenges, but I cannot say that at the moment. It's not the case of not trying, but maybe trying too hard and forcing it. Once you start forcing things, it gets even harder. Everyone is pulling in the right direction, and we are hurting too. I want the fans to know we do all care. The boys are in bits.”

With the club at it’s lowest ever ebb, sat 17th in League Two with 13 games remaining this term, the 30-year-old admitted he has not had many more difficult times during his career, which has also seen him play for Colchester, Wigan, Charlton and Stevenage.

Gilbey continued: “It has been really hard, one of the hardest of my careers and I've had some tough ones. I know it sounds simple, but we have to stay positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're not a million miles away, as crazy as it sounds. What I see in training, the way the lads are, the way we're all on board, we just need one to go in off someone's bum, something to just kick-start us.”