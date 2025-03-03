Villa loanee tipped to go far in his career by MK Dons team-mate

Tommi O'Reilly | Jane Russell

The Aston Villa man has a big future ahead of him

Midfielder Tommi O’Reilly is one of the best technical players at MK Dons according to his fellow Aston Villa team-mate Travis Patterson.

O’Reilly is yet to make his first start for Dons after arriving during the January transfer window, but did manage to open his scoring account on his debut against Fleetwood Town.

Limited to seven substitute appearances, O’Reilly began the season on loan at Shrewsbury Town where he made ten appearances before swapping League One for League Two.

Patterson, also on loan from Villa Park, grew up in the youth system with O’Reilly and knows all too well the ability of the 21-year-old, predicting a big future ahead for him.

“I've been with him at Villa since we were young, and I can see how technically good he is. He's a great player, and every time he comes on the pitch, he proves it.

“You've seen even in his first game, he came out and scored a goal and showed no fear. He's a great player, and I think he will go far.

“In the first couple of days, the first week when I didn't really know anyone, he helped me merge into the team. I get on with everyone now, and it's a good place to be.”

While O’Reilly is still waiting for his first start, Patterson is beginning to establish himself in the Dons line-up, starting the last three matches.

While the side are on a dismal run - one which cost head coach Scott Lindsey his job on Sunday after the 1-0 defeat to Colchester United - Patterson believes the side are one win away from clicking into gear, with the 19-year-old boldly claiming his team-mates are some of the best players in the divisions.

“Possession-wise, we do some really good things on the ball, we've just got to get the ball in the back of the net,” he said. “I think when we win one, we'll go on a great run because I think with the players we have, we deserve to be winning games.

“I think we're better than all the other teams in the league when we're on the ball and we've got better players than most as well. I think a soon as it turns around, I think we'll be in for a good remainder of the season.”