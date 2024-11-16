A look ahead to MK Dons' clash with Cheltenham Town

Troy Parrott scored twice when MK Dons beat Cheltenham 3-1 back in 2022/23 | Jane Russell

Previewing MK Dons’ third home game in a row as they take on Cheltenham on Saturday (kick-off 3pm)

A fifth league win in a row is on the cards for MK Dons as they take on Cheltenham Town this weekend.

Last Saturday’s win over Swindon was Dons’ fourth in a row in League Two – the first time they have achieved that feat since the end of 2023. But it is not since March 2022 that Dons have managed five in a row in the league, when they did so under Liam Manning. Ironically, the fifth win in that streak came in a 3-1 home win against Cheltenham.

That day, two popular goals from Tottenham Hotspur loanee Troy Parrott, either side of a Mo Eisa strike, earned Dons the spoils as they motored onto a 15-match unbeaten streak.

Michael Flynn’s side though head to Stadium MK in cracking form, undefeated in their last seven, winning five of them.

But after a bad start to the season, the Robins sit 16th in the table, six points adrift of Dons in fifth spot.

It will be the 12th meeting of the sides, with Dons winning five of them to Cheltenham’s two, with four draws. The last two league encounters, in 2022/23, ended all square, with the aforementioned win in March 2022 the last time Dons claimed victory.

Cheltenham’s only win in Milton Keynes came in the League Cup in August 2022, courtesy of a 2-1 triumph.

Dons are likely to be without Tom Carroll and Nico Lawrence for the game, and Sam Sherring remains sidelined through illness. Striker Callum Hendry came though Tuesday’s Trophy defeat to Leyton Orient with a goal to his name on the road back to full fitness.

The hosts will also be without Scott Lindsey, who is suspended for the game after picking up another booking in the week. He will watch the game from the stands at Stadium MK.

Referee Jacob Miles will take charge of the game, his 13th of the season, and second Dons game of the term. So far, he has dished out 55 yellow cards and awarded four penalties, but has kept his red card firmly in his pocket. Dons fans last saw him in the 2-0 defeat at Colchester back in August. His only game at Stadium MK was the 4-1 EFL Trophy win over Chelsea U21s in October 2023.

Daniel Woodward and Kevin Howick will run the lines with Fourth Official Andrew Hickman.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 8/11 to win the game, with Cheltenham at 10/3 and 11/4 the draw.