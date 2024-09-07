A look ahead to MK Dons' home game against Walsall

Previewing MK Dons’ home game against Walsall on Saturday (kicking off at 3pm)

MK Dons will have their work cut-out for them if they are to get back to winning ways against high-flying Walsall on Saturday.

The Saddlers have made a strong start to the season, sitting second in the standings after picking up three wins and a defeat from their opening four matches. They have also twice beaten League One opposition in the Carabao Cup, in the form of Exeter City and Huddersfield Town, to progress to the third round, while they beat neighbours Birmingham City on penalties in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Tuesday night.

Dons’ form meanwhile is at the opposite end of the scale, with four defeats and just one win in five competitive outings this season, leaving the side 19th in League Two. They were beaten last time out in the televised clash against Salford City, but won in their last outing at Stadium MK, beating Carlisle United 3-0.

The game will be the 28th meeting between the sides since 2004. Dons just about edge it with ten wins to Walsall’s seven, and ten draws. Last season, they shared a 0-0 draw at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, but it was emphatic for Mike Williamson’s side in the reverse, with a Max Dean-inspired Dons running out 5-0 winners. Walsall’s last win in Milton Keynes came in December 2014 when they triumphed 3-0.

Referee James Oldham will take charge of the game. In four games thus far this season, Oldham has shown 18 yellow cards and two reds.

In four games officiating Dons, they have won two and drawn two. His last game in charge of MK Dons was the dramatic 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane in April 2022, memorable for Troy Parrott’s sensational volley to equalise for Liam Manning’s men.

Paul Lister-Flynn and Daniel D'Urso will run the line with Fourth Official Callum Gough.

Bookmakers bet365 have MK Dons at 5/4 to win the game, with Walsall 21/10 and 23/10 the draw.