A look ahead to MK Dons' massive clash against Morecambe

Previewing MK Dons’ vital League Two clash against Morecambe at Stadium MK, kicking off at 3pm

The stakes are incredibly high at the bottom of the League Two table this afternoon as MK Dons host Morecambe at Stadium MK.

Ben Gladwin will take charge of his first home game since taking over from Scott Lindsey, with the side in desperate need of a win for the first time in seven matches. His first game in charge came on Tuesday night in the 2-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley, seeing Dons drop to 18th in League Two.

Morecambe, the visitors, arrive at Stadium MK in desperate need of points themselves. Finding themselves in the relegation zone, Derek Adams's side are 10 points back of Dons in 23rd spot, but thanks to their win over AFC Wimbledon in the week, are now just a point from Tranmere Rovers above them in the first safety spot.

Like Dons, results have been pretty miserable for Morecambe, though they have in fact picked up more points than their opponents since the turn of the year, winning four and losing nine of 13 games in 2025.

Of 12 previous games, Dons can take some solice in the fact they have come out on top in nine of them, losing only twice to the Shrimps, though the last game between the sides at Stadium MK ended with a Charlie Brown winner in stoppage time to claim a 2-1 win in January 2024.

Earlier this season, Dons cruised to a 3-1 win at the Globe Arena - the start of a six game winning run under Lindsey, the points of which are keeping Dons' heads above water.

Referee Martin Woods will take charge of the side for the game. In his 24 games so far this season, he has shown 78 yellow cards, four reds and awarded five penalties. While it will be his first Dons game, he has overseen Morecambe on four previous occasions, to two wins, a draw and a defeat.

Alistair Nelson and Abbas Khan will run the lines with Fourth Official Paul Kelly.

Bookmakers bet365.com have MK Dons at 10/11 to win the game, with Morecambe at 14/5 and 5/2 to the draw.