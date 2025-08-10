Barrow got 'out League Two-ed' by impressive MK Dons, says Whing

Andy Whing | Getty Images

Barrow manager Andy Whing was full of praise for MK Dons after his side’s 2-0 defeat on Saturday

Barrow boss Andy Whing thinks MK Dons played his side at their own game as Paul Warne’s men ran out 2-0 winners at Holker Street on Saturday.

Goals from Alex Gilbey and Callum Paterson secured the points for Dons as they climbed to sixth in League Two with their first ever win over the Bluebirds.

While Callum Paterson admitted playing at League Two level has been something which he has had to adapt to, Whing heaped praise on the Dons players who he felt could have made the journey to Cumbria with a chip on their shoulders.

“They are a very good team, they’ll be right up there,” said Whing afterwards. “They League Two-ed us, they got the basics right.

“Coming from the Championship, you’d think their players might have a chip on their shoulders but they worked their socks off, they were outstanding. We have a lot to learn, we’ve in a different stratosphere to them.”

“(Dons) have a fantastic manager and players and will be right up there this season, I thought they were excellent. But we have to iron out a few things, keep gelling, learning and I’m sure it will come.”

On the game, Whing’s post-match assessment was something which sounded very familiar to Dons fans, who too have faced similar issues to Barrow.

He said: “Ultimately we have lost a game against a very good team, and a team of their quality did not really open us up, they didn’t play through us. The only time they got in behind or had chances came from our own mistakes. Our decision making was poor at times, but we were well in the game.

“It took until the 73rd minute again and almost a carbon copy of last week’s goal which is frustrating.

“We need to get a goal, however it comes. We’ve had one off the line, but we still need to do more to break teams down. We’ve been pretty good out of possession in the main, but we’ve killed ourselves with mistakes. We need to get back to basics.

“I don’t think we created too much, and we deserved to get beaten today but we are not a million miles away.”