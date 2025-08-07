Weight of expectation wore Kelly down in his first season at MK Dons

The midfielder opened up about his tough first season at MK Dons

The level of expectation weighting on Liam Kelly’s shoulders is not something he thought was impacting him until the weight was lifted this summer.

The 29-year-old arrived at Stadium MK 12 months ago with a lot of fanfare, having guided Crawley Town to promotion in a swashbuckling play-off campaign. Man of the match in both legs of the humiliating 8-1 aggregate win over MK Dons, Kelly then did the same in the final against Crewe Alexandra at Wembley before making the move to MK1.

Expected to be the man to pull the strings and orchestrate everything from the base of the midfield, Kelly made 38 appearances last season but Dons fans did not get to see his full potential.

After finishing a miserable 19th last season, Warne’s revolution has seen him bring in some big hitters to put things right at Stadium MK, something Kelly believes will help him in plenty of ways, not least in taking the weight of expectation from his shoulders.

“Some of the players we’ve signed have maybe taken that weight off me, which may help me,” he said. “I feel like now, the weight is off me and I can go and play football like I’m U15s again, I hope I can enjoy myself and hopefully now you’ll see the best of me.”

He continued: “I came here last season and I wasn’t used to that expectation and I don’t think I dealt with it the way I could have. I haven’t had before, signing somewhere, especially after the play-offs and winning at Wembley, and the expectation was on me to do what I did. I haven’t been used to that.

“I think I was carrying that on my shoulders. I don’t think it was playing on me at the time, you never really do, but I think it played on me a lot more than I think. When you’re not playing well, you tend to do stuff you are probably not used to because you feel you’ve got to do something, to show yourself.”

Putting in a man of the match worthy performance on Saturday in Dons’ League Two opener against Oldham, Kelly admitted honest talks with Warne and assistant Richie Barker last season helped lift some of the responsibility he felt he was carrying to allow him to enjoy playing football again.

He said: “I spoke to the gaffer and Richie last season when he came in, and they’ve both really helped me. His personality is shown in his teams, and I think the way we play will be fun, enjoyable. Some of the attackers we’ve signed will be good to watch, and I think that will be our game.

“The gaffer took the weight off everyone’s shoulders, he’s massive on everyone enjoying playing football and I think that’s showing so far.”