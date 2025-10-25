Bromley vs MK Dons - Build-up from the CopperJax Community Stadium
Get the latest from the CopperJax Community Stadium.
Bromley vs MK Dons - LIVE
MK Dons' line-up to face Bromley
Illness to Callum Paterson in the week means he drops to the bench this afternoon for Dons, replaced up front by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.
The Scot is included on the bench though, with youngster Chase Medwynter also amongst the substitutes.
MK Dons: MacGillivray, Offord, Sanders, Ekipteta, Mellish, Nemane, Kelly, Collar, Gilbey, Mendez-Laing, Hepburn-Murphy
Subs: Trueman, Thompson, Tomlinson, Thompson-Sommers, Crowley, Paterson, Medwynter
Pre-match odds
BetVictor: Bromley vs MK Dons match odds
Bromley - 17/10
Draw - 23/10
MK Dons - 31/20
Familiar face
Brooklyn Ilunga is named on the bench for Bromley this afternoon.
The 21-year-old left Stadium MK in January, having come through the academy ranks.
Limited to just 23 appearances for the side though, he has been a semi-regular for Bromley, making 22 outings for them since his move.
Bromley's team to face MK Dons
Hear from the Bromley boss
What the gaffer said
They’re well-coached, and they’re flexible. They have changed formations recently at half-times in games, and I always think the best teams are ones which are able to change.
We’re trying to prepare the lads for both systems, because whichever way they start, they’re capable of flipping it.
They’ve got a great talisman up top who scores a lot of goals. They’ve got a physical threat at set-pieces, which nowadays is a compliment. They get into your box, and as a fan that’s what you want to see your team doing.
They’re a fit team, can break at pace and we will have to be at our best to come away with a positive result. They’ve not lost at home yet, there aren’t many teams in our league who can say that.