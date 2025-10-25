Bromley vs MK Dons - Build-up from the CopperJax Community Stadium

They’re well-coached, and they’re flexible. They have changed formations recently at half-times in games, and I always think the best teams are ones which are able to change.

We’re trying to prepare the lads for both systems, because whichever way they start, they’re capable of flipping it.

They’ve got a great talisman up top who scores a lot of goals. They’ve got a physical threat at set-pieces, which nowadays is a compliment. They get into your box, and as a fan that’s what you want to see your team doing.

They’re a fit team, can break at pace and we will have to be at our best to come away with a positive result. They’ve not lost at home yet, there aren’t many teams in our league who can say that.