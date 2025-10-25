Live

Bromley vs MK Dons - Build-up from the CopperJax Community Stadium

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 25th Oct 2025, 13:32 BST
MK Dons are in action in south London this afternoon as they take on Bromley.

Get the latest from the CopperJax Community Stadium.

Bromley vs MK Dons - LIVE

Updated 13:45 BST

MK Dons' line-up to face Bromley

Rushian Hepburn-Murphyplaceholder image
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy | Jane Russell

Illness to Callum Paterson in the week means he drops to the bench this afternoon for Dons, replaced up front by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

The Scot is included on the bench though, with youngster Chase Medwynter also amongst the substitutes.

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Offord, Sanders, Ekipteta, Mellish, Nemane, Kelly, Collar, Gilbey, Mendez-Laing, Hepburn-Murphy

Subs: Trueman, Thompson, Tomlinson, Thompson-Sommers, Crowley, Paterson, Medwynter

14:15 BST

Pre-match odds

BetVictor: Bromley vs MK Dons match odds

Bromley - 17/10

Draw - 23/10

MK Dons - 31/20

13:53 BST

Familiar face

Brooklyn Ilungaplaceholder image
Brooklyn Ilunga | Jane Russell

Brooklyn Ilunga is named on the bench for Bromley this afternoon.

The 21-year-old left Stadium MK in January, having come through the academy ranks.

Limited to just 23 appearances for the side though, he has been a semi-regular for Bromley, making 22 outings for them since his move.

13:45 BST

Bromley's team to face MK Dons

13:40 BST

Hear from the Bromley boss

13:34 BST

What the gaffer said

Paul Warneplaceholder image
Paul Warne | Jane Russell

They’re well-coached, and they’re flexible. They have changed formations recently at half-times in games, and I always think the best teams are ones which are able to change.

We’re trying to prepare the lads for both systems, because whichever way they start, they’re capable of flipping it.

They’ve got a great talisman up top who scores a lot of goals. They’ve got a physical threat at set-pieces, which nowadays is a compliment. They get into your box, and as a fan that’s what you want to see your team doing.

They’re a fit team, can break at pace and we will have to be at our best to come away with a positive result. They’ve not lost at home yet, there aren’t many teams in our league who can say that.

Paul Warne
13:32 BST

Our match preview

13:32 BST

Our arena this afternoon

