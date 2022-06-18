Darling deal will help Dons in the short and long-term, says Sweeting

Harry Darling’s move to Swansea City has been confirmed after completing his medical earlier today. Liam Sweeting said the deal will help Dons in both the short and long term.

The significant deal to sell Harry Darling to Swansea City made sense in both the long and short term, according to MK Dons’ Sporting Director Liam Sweeting.

The 22-year-old was confirmed as a Swansea player this evening (Saturday) after completing his medical earlier this afternoon.

The 22-year-old defender, who signed 18 months ago from Cambridge United, was entering the final year of his contract, and after netting 10 goals from 49 appearances, which earned him a spot in the EFL League One Team of the Season, was subject to much speculation during the off-season.

However, Swansea continued the interest they showed in the defender last January, and met Dons’ valuation for the player.

Having seen similar deals struck for the likes of Andrew Fisher and Matt O’Riley in the January window, Sweeting said the deal for Darling, which he alluded will have a sell-on clause included, is evidence of Dons’ transfer model working for the good of the club.

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “This is another example of our trading model and our focus remains on recruiting a squad of players that is capable of achieving our aims for the 2022/23 season and beyond.

“Given he was entering the final year of his contract, we anticipated serious interest this window. Swansea City was the destination that Harry wanted and eventually they met our valuation for the player with a deal that protects us in the short and longer term.

“Harry has made a terrific contribution since arriving from Cambridge United and it was unsurprising that he attracted attention from a higher level.