Disappointed Wigan must ‘move on quickly’ before League One finale

Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson hopes his side will put Tuesday night’s disappointment behind them quickly with the League One title still on the line.

The Latics blew a 2-0 lead at Fratton Park, losing 3-2 to Portsmouth. A win would have won Wigan the crown and promotion to the Championship.

All three automatic promotion hopefuls are away from home on Saturday for the final game of the season - MK Dons at Plymouth, Rotherham at Gillingham and Wigan at Shrewsbury - with it all still to play for.

And Richardson said after the disappointment of missing out last night, his side have to respond quickly and not dwell on the missed opportunity.

He said: “It’s important that we quickly move on. These lads have worked tirelessly hard for a long time and they’ve put themselves in a place where they hold everything in their own hands. It’s down to them to get it over the line.

“It’s important that we get our habits at the right standard, like they have been all year. We sit in a place after 45 games with everything in our hands and it’s important at this time of the year, senior players and people around the football club lead.

“If we prepare properly and regenerate properly from now towards the weekend, it’ll stand us in good stead.”