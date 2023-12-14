Dons have a big Kemp conundrum to sort out

Both MK Dons and Swindon Town fans will be eagerly awaiting the news one way or the other

The next couple of weeks will be tell-tale in MK Dons career of Dan Kemp.

The 24-year-old has had a quite brilliant 12 months. Making 36 appearances, the former West Ham United man has scored 19 goals and provided 10 assists – the problem though is that all of those have come away from Stadium MK at first Hartlepool United, and then Swindon Town most recently.

Nearly two years on from his move to Milton Keynes from Leyton Orient, Kemp has made just five competitive starts in Dons colours.

Brought in having worked with Liam Manning in the youth setup at West Ham, Kemp was lesser spotted in his first six months at the club, before starting a handful of games at the start of the next campaign, departing on loan to Hartlepool when Mark Jackson took over.

While he has been on loan at Swindon Town this term though, a lot has changed behind the scenes. A new head coach in the form of Mike Williamson and a new style of play appear to play more into Kemp’s wheelhouse, but as yet, the player himself admitted he does not know where he will be playing beyond the end of this month.

Dons, of course, have a recall clause in his loan to bring him back to Milton Keynes for the second-half of the campaign. His future though will remain up in the air, especially given his contract expires in the summer, meaning he could walk away for free in six months.

Given his form, his goal-scoring and assist making numbers in League Two over the last year, it is a no-brainer from Dons’ point of view to recall him from Swindon. If he can continue that streak at Stadium MK, he could be crucial in turning the season into a promotion push after all, and would live up to the old football adage of being ‘like a new signing’ upon his return. And though it is a position Dons have plenty of options in, Kemp’s numbers are undeniable, and he may slot in perfectly behind the centre forward.

His form though may also prickle the interest of other potential suitors, allowing Dons to cash in on the player while they still can. Any involvement on the pitch for his parent club though would scupper that plan, with EFL rules limiting players to only two teams per season.