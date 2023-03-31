Dons won’t draw on play-off heartbreak as motivation against Wycombe

Revenge is not on MK Dons’ agenda when they head to take on Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow.

Dons make first trip back to Adams Park to face Wanderers since the 2-0 defeat in the first leg of the play-offs last season - a result which ultimately cost Dons the chance to progress to the Wembley final.

Almost 12 months later, Dons’ fortunes have turned on their head and have spent most of this season embroiled in a relegation scrap, while the Chairboys have been in and around the play-off mix once again.

A win for either side could have big implications at both ends of the division, but with Dons focused on their relegation scrap, revenge for last season is not on their mind.

“It's just another game at the end of the day,” said Josh McEachran, who was sent off in the game at Adams Park last May. “We lost in the play-offs to them, everyone is aware of that but I wouldn't say we're out for revenge. At the end of the day, we're playing for the three points we need.

“It's massive for the fans, like it is for everyone involved. It's a bit of extra spice because it's a derby but we're treating it no differently to any other game.”

Head coach Mark Jackson had nothing to do with the drama between the sides last season, and said the importance of the game on Saturday should be all the motivation his side need.

“I've not spoken about (last season) at all to be honest,” he said. “I've only focussed on what Wycombe are going to pose to us on Saturday, what their threats will be and how we can exploit them.

“I like playing in games where there is a good atmosphere and bit of needle between the teams. Ultimately, we're focussed on this season and doing what we need to do, and I'm sure Wycombe will be doing the same. We both need three points for different reasons.