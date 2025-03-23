Dream return to MK Dons first-team after illness for Sanders

The defender scored and kept a clean sheet in MK Dons’ win over Cheltenham Town

Match winner Jack Sanders admitted he could not have dreamt of a better return to the action for MK Dons on Saturday.

Missing six weeks with a kidney infection, the January signing from St Johnstone headed home the only goal of the game nine minutes in against Cheltenham Town at the EV Charger Points Stadium before embarking on a stunning performance to keep the team’s first clean sheet in 11.

Told by interim head coach Ben Gladwin that he would be starting the game on Friday, Sanders said he could not have imagined a better return to the fold.

“When I found out I was playing on Friday, I couldn't have dreamt of a better day,” said the defender. “I didn't realise it had been six weeks since I had played, and I was chomping at the bit to get involved again. I've been in and around what has been going on but I've not been able to help the team which has been a frustration.

“I'm thankful the manager has put me in and trusted me, he's not seen me play much so hopefully I've repaid him.

“The team has struggled recently with results, but it is a really good dressing room and out there, the boys knew I was tired but we are all pulling in the same direction. We all want the same thing, we're all disappointed with how things are going, and it's up to us to change it now.”

Speaking about his goal, Sanders continued: “We worked on it in training, so that's good for the staff to see when it comes off. It was a brilliant ball and I couldn't really miss to be honest! I was delighted to see it hit the net. The three points is massive for us.”

After picking him to make his return, Gladwin heaped praise on the defender, saying: “Jack Sanders was incredible, the whole back three were phenomenal, but I'm really pleased for him. It has not been the easiest start to life at the club, so I'm really pleased with him.”