Everyone is playing for their spot in Lindsey's MK Dons side - Tucker

The MK Dons centre-back spoke ahead of the game against Harrogate Town tomorrow night

Defender Jack Tucker says the whole MK Dons squad is having to prove themselves to get a spot in Scott Lindsey’s side.

For his first game in charge on Saturday at Bromley, Lindsey made just one change to the side which started the previous game against Doncaster Rovers - a game managed by Dean Lewington in interim charge. With only one training session for his players between the 1-1 draw in south London and tomorrow night’s trip to Yorkshire to face Harrogate Town, Lindsey could likely name a similar side to take on the Sulphurites.

But as and when the new man gets more time to see his arsenal in training over the next few weeks, Tucker admitted everyone will be playing for their place.

“It's always an uneasy time when there's a big turnover of staff,” he said. “You don't always know where you're going to stand or if they'll take a liking to you or not.

“Ultimately in your career you'll have that, but you have to keep doing what you're doing - train and play as hard as you can to show the new gaffer what you can do, and in my case, I want to keep putting in good performances to stay in the team.”

Taking on Harrogate at the Exercise Stadium tomorrow night, Tucker believes a performance of a similar ilk to the one which earned them their first point on the road this season at Bromley, with some tweaks, should be enough to see them finally break their duck and get an away win.

He said: “There were lots of positives to take from the first game under the new coaches, and a point on the board which is an improvement from the last few away games. And you could see an improvement in the performance as well, so hopefully we can get that first away win on the board.

“The way the game went on, I felt we were the side more likely to go and score but it wasn't to be. We'll tweak a few things again and hope it's enough for three points.

“We haven't shied away from the fact away form isn't good enough for the calibre of players in the dressing room. If we want to be successful this season, it's something that needs addressing and there's not better time than now.”