Family pride a key factor in Mendez-Laing's motivation at MK Dons

The Guatemalan international wants families at MK Dons to feel proud

Family plays a big part in Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s life, and he has urged his new team-mates to make memories for them at MK Dons this season.

The 33-year-old has achieved plenty in his career thus far, but cites his promotion with Derby County and making his international debut as his proudest moments for the way it made his family feel seeing him do it.

With plenty of fathers in the dressing room at Stadium MK, Mendez-Laing said the sense he felt in making his own family proud should be a huge motivator for the others to do the same.

“My family are everything to me,” he said. “Promotions are great regardless of the level, and playing in the Premier League was great as well, some of my greatest achievements to this day, but for me, it was great to have my children there when we were promoted with Derby to see their dad do achieve something.

“The smiles I saw, and the happiness we experienced as a family, that’s something I could not replicated by just being in the Premier League. To this day, my son still talks about all the fans running on the pitch.

“There are quite a few dads in the dressing room here too. They are special moments, and some of the lads should understand how special it is to have it with their family there.”

Mendez-Laing has 18 international caps to his name too, representing Guatemala where his mother and grandmother were both born.

He continued: “It’s something I’ve very proud of, with my grandmother and my mother being born there, to see the joy on her face makes me unbelievably proud.”

The Central American nation get their World Cup qualification campaign underway in a couple of months as they seek to enter the tournament for the first time, and that is something which the Dons winger is eager to play a part in too.

He added: “It’s different, playing international football. I’ve had some great times with Guatemala, and we recently reached the semi-finals of the Gold Cup and the country was so proud of what we did. World Cup qualifiers are coming up, with the country having never made the World Cup before it’s a chance for us to make history.”