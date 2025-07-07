"I want to be a champion": Gilbey sets big MK Dons ambitions

Alex Gilbey | Jane Russell

The MK Dons captain has set the aim for the new season

Lifting the League Two title in May is the aim and ambition for the MK Dons players this season, says skipper Alex Gilbey.

Already installed as favourites for the fourth tier crown by bookmakers, Dons are starting to make waves with some big-name signings joining Paul Warne’s side.

With striker Aaron Collins pinning his own colours to the mast by declaring he has his sights set on being the division’s golden boot, captain Gilbey has made his own ambitions clear and they echo those of the new signing.

“I want to be a champion,” he said. “That’s the end goal. We’ve got a collective unit, we know what we want and that’s what we want to achieve.

“This is my club. I fell in love with the place back in 2017, and over my career I’ve played my best football here. It’s a great honour, and I want to get this club beyond League One. We’ve got to dream it. We’ve got an unbelievable owner, unbelievable manager, the players we’ve brought in are the sort we want to play with, so it’s looking really good.”

Returning to the action after missing the end of the season needing surgery, Gilbey is getting his first taste of life under Paul Warne while out in Dons’ training camp in Spain.

He continued: “They had laid the law down early. In the next five, six, seven weeks, it will hold us in really good stead for a long season. They’ve been really good, the lads have bought into it and we all look really sharp.

“It’s not just testing fitness, but your mental strength as well. It’s probably the hottest weather I’ve ever played football in, but the lads have been pulling through and doing brilliantly.”