Vulnerability challenge has brought MK Dons camp closer - Gilbey

The public speaking part of MK Dons' training camp has been a bonding experience

A public speaking challenge set by MK Dons head coach Paul Warne has been a hit, according to skipper Alex Gilbey.

The ex-Derby County boss has made players, staff and even club owner Fahad Al Ghanim open up in front of the group while at the club’s training camp in Spain last week, urging them to open up in a bid to build a tighter sense of belonging.

Gilbey, who missed the handful of games at the end of last season following Warne’s appointment through injury, said hearing stories about his team-mates, both new and old, has been eye-opening and has brought everyone closer together.

“It’s something I’ve never done before, but it was also one of the best things I’ve done too,” he said. “This camp has brought us all really close together. We’ve done a lot of things which have made us really vulnerable, and it is good to see. We can leave everything on the table and make sure we’re all in it together.

“I’m the type of person to get to know everyone, but some of the lads aren’t like that, they stay in their shell.

“To hear people talking about their past, things that have happened to them, their family lives, about their children, it’s amazing. It makes you open your eyes, not everyone has had it easy. Straight away, you feel closer to someone because of that, so it’s unbelievable.”

Gilbey has formed a good relationship with Callum Hendry since the striker’s arrival at Stadium MK last summer, and the skipper admitted hearing his friend speak openly in front of the rest of the squad really impressed him.

He continued: “Me and Cal are good friends off the pitch, and I sort of knew his background. He didn’t want to open up and feel vulnerable, but the way he spoke, I was so proud of him.

“What he has been through is not easy. As a friend and as a man, I’m really proud of him. It’s one thing to be open with the people close to you, but to open up to a whole room is something really special.”